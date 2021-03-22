WI vs SL 1st Test: Jason Holder takes 5 as WI bowl out SL for 169 on Day 1

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Jason Holder.

All-rounder Jason Holder took five wickets as West Indies dismissed Sri Lanka for 169 runs on Day 1 of the first Test. It was the eighth Test five-wicket haul in Holder's career, completed in 17.4 overs.

He was supported by Kemar Roach who took 3-47 off 16 overs. Holder's spell broke the back of the innings and he then ripped through the lower half of the batting on Sunday.

He started by having Dinesh Chandimal caught behind the wicket by Josh Da Silva just before lunch to leave Sri Lanka at 54-3. Holder later had Niroshan Dickwella caught at slip by Rahkeem Cornwall, and then accounted for top scorer Lahiru Thirimanne, who was bowled for 70 -- which came off 180 balls and included four boundaries. Earlier in the innings, captain Kraigg Brathwaite had a superb direct hit from mid-off to run out Oshada Fernando.

West Indies batted through the final hour to reach 13-0 at the close. Brathwaite was on three not out and John Campbell was on seven not out.

"It's very pleasing, the ball came out very well, my rhythm was very good, and I also managed to get some movement off the pitch, so it was really great to get among the wickets and pick up a five-for on the first day," Holder told CWI Media after the day's play.

"We bowled really well, and we couldn't have asked for much more. The discipline I showed with the ball was the key. Hopefully, going on later in the game I could make another major contribution with bat and with the ball," he said.