WI vs SL 1st ODI Live streaming details: When and where to watch series opener in India?

New Delhi:

With a focus on climbing up the ODI rankings and boosting their World Cup 2027 qualification, the West Indies host Sri Lanka for a three-match series in Jamaica from June 3 onwards. Lingering in the 10th spot in the ODI charts, the Windies are back in action in the 50-over format after six months, having been blanked by New Zealand in November.

The Windies have picked back Shimron Hetmyer in the ODI side after a year while naming the 15-man side, which will be led by Shai Hope. There are other inclusions too, with Shamar Joseph and Gudakesh Motie also back in the setup. The Windies will look to bounce back from their previous defeat and boost their chances for the direct World Cup qualification after having missed the ODI World Cup 2023 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are placed sixth in the ODI rankings as of now. The top eight-ranked sides, apart from hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe, will qualify for the tournament in October 2027. The Lankan Lions would be breathing a bit easier, but they would be fresh off the wounds of having missed the Champions Trophy 2025 themselves. The Lankan side has handed back the captaincy to Kusal Mendis in a bid for him to lead the side in the 2027 World Cup. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the first ODI between the two sides.

When will the WI vs SL 1st ODI take place?

The WI vs SL 1st ODI will begin on Wednesday, June 3.

At what time will the WI vs SL 1st ODI begin?

The WI vs SL 1st ODI will begin at 8:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM.

Where is the WI vs SL 1st ODI being played?

The WI vs SL 1st ODI will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Where can you watch the WI vs SL 1st ODI on TV in India?

The live telecast for the WI vs SL 1st ODI will not be available on TV in India.

Where can you watch the WI vs SL 1st ODI in India?

The live streaming for the WI vs SL 1st ODI will be available on the Fancode app and website.

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