WI vs SA 3rd T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs South Africa match in Trinidad

West Indies have been far too good and hence have rightfully taken a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match T20 series against South Africa. Yes the visitors have missed a few of their key members of the white-ball set up given that the Proteas are looking to test their bench strength, but the side on the park isn't as weak but hasn't been able to put a decent performance collectively.

The top-order improved in the second T20I, but the middle-order collapse after a superb outing in the series opener. Without Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj, the Proteas have also lacked a bowler who can stop the runs in the middle overs and hence the likes of Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran and Sherfane Rutherford have flourished. The batters will have to do the heavy lifting if the Proteas have to save the series.

On the other hand, the West Indies have been remarkable. They have been able to counter every challenge thrown at them by South Africa. Some may say that it might not be their strongest outfit, but still the hosts have been able to swat them aside for two games in a row with new heroes emerging every time for them. West Indies have a rare opportunity to win two T20 series 3-0 over the same opposition having done the Proteas over in May earlier before the T20 World Cup.

My Dream11 team for WI vs SA 3rd T20I

Shai Hope, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Tristan Stubbs, Rovman Powell, Patrick Kruger (c), Romario Shepherd, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Akeal Hosein, Matthew Forde

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Donovan Ferreira, Patrick Kruger, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman