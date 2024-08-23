WI vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs South Africa match in Trinidad

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY West Indies will take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series in Trinidad on Friday, August 23

West Indies up against South Africa, you'd think these two teams met only three months ago and more recently in the T20 World Cup and that it has been too much of them together. But think again. While the series in May was West Indies flexing their muscles against a Proteas side bereft of its stars because of their respective IPL duties, this one will be about both of them keeping continuity and making a few tweaks along the way, looking at the next T20 World Cup 18 months later.

There is a feeling of too much T20 cricket too soon, especially with multiple franchise leagues running all at once. However, with the Test season going around the world, the timing of the series might not be a bad one, especially for the fans in the Caribbean given it's on the heels of the new edition of the CPL.

All the matches will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad, the surface of which came under heavy scrutiny, especially after the T20 World Cup semi-final where South Africa skittled Afghanistan out for a paltry 57. The wicket was termed unsatisfactory by the ICC and the two WCPL matches so far saw the teams scoring under 120 in the first innings. Hopefully, the pitches will be better for the series as there are some serious power-hitters on show.

My Dream11 team for WI vs SA 1st T20I

Nicholas Pooran (vc), Johnson Charles, Ryan Rickleton, Tristan Stubbs, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Wiaan Mulder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein (c), Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Probable Playing XIs

West Indies: Johnson Charles(w), Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer/Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell(c), Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder, Patrick Kruger/Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Bjorn Fortuin, Ottneil Baartman