WI vs PAK: Roston Chase becomes first full member player to be retired out in T20Is West Indies' star player Roston Chase became the first ever full member player in the history of T20I cricket to be retired out. He retired out in the third T20I of the ongoing white ball series against Pakistan.

Lauderhill, Florida:

The T20I leg of the white-ball series between the West Indies and Pakistan came to an end with Pakistan winning two out of three matches. Pakistan, after posting 189 runs on the board in the first innings of the game, went on to limit the West Indies to a score of 176, winning the game by 13 runs.

However, one of the most notable moments of the game was West Indies star Roston Chase getting retired out on a score of 15 runs in 12 deliveries. After getting retired out, Chase became the very first player from the full member team to be retired out in a T20I.

He came out to bat when the Windies’ score was 110/3, when the side needed 80 runs off the last seven overs. Chase retired due to his inability to rotate the strike. He hit two boundaries in the 12 balls that he faced, and through his short-lived innings, a lot of pressure came onto the shoulders of Sherfane Rutherford.

In the end, Pakistan ended up limiting the West Indies, winning the game and clinching the series as well.

West Indies, Pakistan gear up for three ODIs next

Speaking of the ongoing white ball series, with the three T20Is concluded, both the West Indies and Pakistan will now take on each other across three ODI matches. The first of the three ODIs will be held at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, on August 8.

List of Players Retired Out In T20Is

Roston Chase (West Indies) vs Pakistan, 2025

Sonam Tobgay (Bhutan) vs Maldives, 2019

Hevit Jackson (France) vs Czech Republic, 2022

Hevit Jackson (France) vs Estonia, 2022

Mustapha Suwareh (Gambia) vs Ghana, 2022

Nikolaas Davin (Namibia) vs England, 2024

Christodoulos Bogdanos (Greece) vs Cyprus, 2024

Ali Naseer (United Arab Emirates) vs Saudi Arabia, 2024

Vinoo Balakrishnan (Botswana) vs Eswatini, 2024

Selim Salau (Nigeria) vs Ivory Coast, 2024

