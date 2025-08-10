WI vs PAK pitch report: How will surface at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad play for 2nd ODI? West Indies and Pakistan will lock horns in the second ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 10. The visitors won the first ODI of the series by five wickets and will be hoping to continue with the momentum. WI look for a comeback.

Trinidad:

After a five-wicket defeat in the first game, West Indies will hope to bounce back in the second ODI at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 10. Despite missing some of the senior cricketers, West Indies produced a decent show with the bat as Evin Lewis, Shai Hope and Roston Chase scored a half-century each. Keacy Carty and Gudakesh Motie contributed as well, as the hosts posted 280 runs in the first innings.

Pakistan, on the other hand, saw the return of Babar Azam in the first ODI. In his comeback match, the former captain made 47 runs, while Mohammad Rizwan made 53. Later, Hasan Nawaz played a brilliant knock of 63 runs off 54 balls. He was well supported by Hussain Talat, who scored 41 runs as their partnership of 104 runs won Pakistan the game.

Ahead of the series, West Indies coach Daren Sammy noted that they want to grow as a team and prepare themselves for the ODI World Cup 2027. They produced a decent show in the first ODI, but still, there’s a lot of room for improvement. Particularly for the batters, as they struggle to add longevity to their innings.

WI vs PAK 2nd ODI pitch report

The captain winning the toss should opt to bowl first. The surface is expected to be sluggish and may help the bowlers as the game progresses. The spinners will love the conditions. For batters, they need to adjust to the conditions by spending more time in the middle. 300 runs could be a par score in these conditions.

WI vs PAK probable playing XI

West Indies: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (wk/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem