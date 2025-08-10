WI vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Pakistan match Pakistan won the first ODI after chasing down 281 with strong knocks from Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat. Pakistan will look to close the series in the second match, while West Indies will aim to stay alive.

New Delhi:

West Indies and Pakistan are set to have a crack at each other in the second ODI of the three-match series at Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, on Sunday, August 10. The Men in Green won the first clash between the two sides after chasing down 281 at the same venue after strong knocks from Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Talat.

Debutant Hasan and Hussain, playing in his first ODI in six years, put up 104 for the sixth wicket as they led the visitors chase down the target with five wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

Returning to the ODI side, Babar Azam scored 47 from 64 balls as he helped stabilise Pakistan's innings following the early departure of Saim Ayub. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan also put up a strong hand as he made 53 from 69 deliveries. Pakistan were in a spot of bother when they were 180/5 with the target still 100 runs away; however, Hasan and Hussain stabilised things and led the team to an easy win.

The Pakistan bowlers had put up a strong show earlier with Shaheen Afridi taking four wickets, while Naseem Shah got three. Pakistan will now look to seal the series in the second match, while the Windies will hope for a fightback as they look to keep the series alive. Ahead of the second ODI, here is a Dream11 fantasy team for the clash.

WI vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction:

Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Roston Chase, Saim Ayub (C), Gudakesh Motie, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Nawaz, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Johann Layne, Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves