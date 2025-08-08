WI vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for West Indies vs Pakistan match WI vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan return to the ODI side as Pakistan take on West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting with the first one from August 8. Here are the best fantasy picks for the opening ODI of the series.

West Indies and Pakistan are all set to face each other in a three-match ODI series, with the first one starting on August 8 in Tarouba. Pakistan won the recent T20I series between the two teams with a 2-1 win. The focus now shifts to the ODI leg.

Pakistan were initially unwilling to play the ODIs against the Windies and wanted the matches to be replaced by more T20Is for preparations for the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. However, the teams have gone ahead with the ODIs too.

Pakistan will be boosted by the returns of big names Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan returning to the ODI setup. Notably, Hasan Ali is also back in the ODIs after last featuring in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Pakistan have managed to win just one ODI this year out of the eight they have played. With Fakhar Zaman injured, it remains to be seen whether Babar will open for them in the ODIs, as he did in the Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, the West Indies are going with almost the same team that played in their last series against England in May and June. Only Romario Shepherd comes in for Alzarri Joseph as the squad remains largely the same. Ahead of all the action, here are the Dream11 fantasy picks for the opening ODI.

Dream11 fantasy picks for West Indies vs Pakistan 1st ODI:

Mohammad Rizwan, Shai Hope, Babar Azam, Brandon King, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Saim Ayub, Gudakesh Motie, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Pakistan's ODI squad: Mohammad Rizwan (capt), Salman Ali Agha, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

West Indies ODI Squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd