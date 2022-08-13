WI vs NZ, 2nd T20I: Kiwis register a thumping victory, clinch an impressive series victory

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BLACKCAPZ) New Zealand clinch series by 2-0

The Caribbean right now looks in all sorts of trouble and this is not the right direction they seem to be moving towards before the start of the T20I world Cup. teams are busy preparing for the T20I World Cup which is scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. The Nichola Pooran-led Caribbean side seems to be getting worse with every passing game and series. Before this, India had toured the Caribbean islands and they put up a pretty dominant show. The men in blue inflicted a 4-1 loss over the West Indies and put them in all sorts of trouble. West Indies was expected to put up a better show against the Kiwis but to their misfortune, they have failed themselves.

Kane Williamson who returned as the skipper of the T20I side after the 2021 World Cup has led his team amicably and as of now, it looks like New Zealand is on a mission to put up a great show in the 2022 ICC T20I World Cup. Kane Williamson who was eyeing a series victory won the toss and decided to bat first. As Guptill and Conway walked out to bat, they had the determination to pile up quick runs and lay a strong foundation for the other batsmen to follow. Guptil in his efforts to score quick runs perished to rising star Obed McCoy but Devon Conway kept going on from the other end. Conway scored a sublime 42 off 34 deliveries.

Punjab Kings inductee put a halt to Conway's exploits and then walked in Kane Williamson. To capitalize on the start, Williamson wanted to go big but fell prey to Obed McCoy's delivery as he departed for a meager 4 runs. New Zealand just had one objective, to go big, and Glenn Phillips made it clear. His power-packed 76 off 41 deliveries propelled the Kiwi innings towards a huge target and they finished with 215 runs on the board.

West Indies had a job on their hands and they certainly had all the ammunition at their disposal to chase this target down. The hosts had their hopes pinned on openers Kyle Mayers and Shamarh Brooks who failed miserably as they added just 11 runs for the first wicket. Skipper Nicholas Pooran and wicketkeeper Devon Thomas too couldn't make any notable contribution as they departed for 7 and 1 respectively. Dasher Shimron Hetmyer tried to steady the innings but was run-out by skipper Kane Willaimson and with it, the hopes of the home team died down.

New Zealand has now clinched the series by 2-0 and West Indies will now just look to avoid a clean sweep as this is the only thing that will play on their minds now.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Devon Thomas(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

