WI vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Sailing in the rough, Kiwis put 212 on board for hosts to chase down

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) New Zealand take on West Indies in the second ODI in the three-match series

WI vs NZ: Team New Zealand is taking on West Indies in a three-match One Day Internationals (ODI) series as a part of their white ball trip to the Caribbean islands. Before this New Zealand played a three-match T20I series against the hosts and inflicted a 2-1 series loss upon them. With New Zealand winning the first two T20I matches, team West Indies bounced back in the final T20I and took away the momentum from the visitors. Things did not change much for New Zealand when they locked horns against the West Indies in the first ODI as they came crashing down. As of now, the Caribbean team leads the series 1-0 and they will want to register another victory and clinch the series victory.

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham is marshaling his troops in the second ODI as Kane Williamson misses out due to a quad injury. Latham confirmed at the toss that Williamson is having a niggle and has been left out of the second ODI as a precautionary measure. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and decided to field first. The Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman Pooran was quite vocal at the toss and he made his intentions clear that his team wants to restrict New Zealand's score to as low as possible.

As usual, Martin Guptill and Finn Allen started the proceedings for the Kiwis. TO New Zealand's misfortune, Guptill couldn't score much and was dismissed by Jason Holder while he was batting on 3 off 11 deliveries. Chennai Super Kings star Devon Conway too could not make any notable contributions as he departed for 6 and was followed by skipper Latham who couldn't even open his account. New Zealand was left reeling at 31/3 and the danger of yet another batting collapse started looming over their head. Contrary to things happening on the other end, Kiwi batsman Finn Allen kept on going as he missed his ton just by 4 runs. Allen played a beautiful knock and scored 96 off 117 deliveries with 7 boundaries and 3 sixes. Apart from Allen, it was Daryl Mitchell who scored a sublime 41 off 63 balls.

Pulling his team out of trouble and following Mitchell and Allen's exploits, Santner played a little cameo and scored 26 off 27 deliveries. Courtesy of Finn Allen, Daryl Michell, and Mitchell Santner, the Kiwis post a below-par score of 212 runs and it will now be interesting to see if the hosts can chase it down and win the series.

Teams:

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w/c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Latest Cricket News