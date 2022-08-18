WI vs NZ, 1st ODI: Men in maroon stun the Kiwis, go 1-0 up in the series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) West Indies beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in the first ODI

WI vs NZ, 1st ODI: After a dominant show in the T20Is, Team New Zealand took on West Indies in the first ODI and wanted to start the series on a winning note. Under the leadership of Kane Williamson, the New Zealand team has flourished and they look extremely competent to face any challenge thrown at them. They were the finalists at the T20I World Cup in 2021 and they also made it to the final of the 2019 ICC ODI World Cup. As teams all across the globe are preparing to play the T20I World Cup scheduled to be played later in Australia this year, New Zealand is stationed in the Caribbean Islands to play a full-fledged white-ball series. New Zealand have already won the T20I series, but when they turned up for the first ODI, team West Indies had some different plans in store.

West Indies had won the toss and decided to field first. As Martin Guptill and Finn Allen opened the batting for the Kiwis, they wanted to replicate their performance and stamp their authority on the hosts right away, but Akeal Hosein had brought his best to the part and shortened Guptill and Allens' stay at the crease. This left the Kiwis reeling on 53/2. Skipper Williamson walked in with the thoughts of steadying the New Zealand innings. The extremely watchful Kane Williamson scored 34 off 50 deliveries and struck four boundaries in the process. Devon Conway could not make any notable contribution as he departed for 4 off 15 deliveries. Apart from Kane Williamson, it was only Michael Bracewell who crossed the 30 runs marks and had some support from his teammates Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner. With the batting going completely wrong for the visitors, they could manage to score only 190 odd runs which certainly wasn't a stern challenge for the West Indies team.

With a dismal show in the India series and the T20I series against New Zealand, the Caribbean team was extremely desperate to make their presence felt. To the Caribbean team's disarray, Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers fell to the pair of Southee and Boult. With West Indies reeling on 37/2 and New Zealand sniffing a collapse, Shamarh Brooks kept himself composed and scored a gritty 79 off 91 deliveries with 9 boundaries and 1 six. Following Brooks in his exploits, Nicholas Pooran played the role of a second fiddle and scored a patient 28 off 47 deliveries. The dominant West Indies chased the target down in less than 40 overs and registered a thumping victory over the visitors.

As the Caribbean team goes 1-0 up in the series, New Zealand does have to get their plans in place if they want to stay alive in the series.

West Indies Playing XI: Shai Hope(w), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran(c), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah

New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

