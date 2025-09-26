WI vs NEP: When and where to watch West Indies vs Nepal live on TV and stream online in India? West Indies will host Nepal in a three-match T20I series, starting September 27 in Sharjah. The Akeal Hosein-led side has dropped several of their senior cricketers, while this will be Nepal's first-ever T20I series against a full-member nation.

Sharjah:

Nothing has gone in West Indies’ favour in recent times. After a series loss to Australia, they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Pakistan as well and ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, it’s a massive concern to worry about. Next up, the Akeal Hosein-led side will take on Nepal in a three-match T20I series in Sharjah.

In the meantime, West Indies have given a break to the majority of their senior players. Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd remain unavailable following a packed Caribbean Premier League. Interestingly, Shimron Hetmyer was one of the cricketers who were in the reckoning and head coach Daren Sammy wanted him to call up, but the player rejected.

On the other hand, Nepal will play their first-ever bilateral series against a full-member nation. For the side, Kushal Bhurtel and Rohit Paudel will be vital with the bat. Among bowlers, Sandeep Lamichhane is the only one to have experience of playing against the Caribbean players. Apart from him, Gulshan Jha and Sompal Kami will be key.

When will West Indies vs Nepal begin?

The match between West Indies and Nepal will begin on 8 pm IST.

Where will West Indies vs Nepal be played?

All three T20Is of the series between West Indies and Nepal will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

Where to watch West Indies vs Nepal live on TV in India?

The match between West Indies and Nepal won’t be telecast live in India.

Where to watch West Indies vs Nepal live online in India?

The match between West Indies and Nepal will be streamed online on FanCode.

West Indies vs Nepal squads

West Indies

Ackeem Auguste, Keacy Carty, Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Navin Bidaisee, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo (WK), Jewel Andrew (WK), Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Karima Gore, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Zishan Motara

Nepal

Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Aadil Ansari, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Lokesh Bam (WK), Lalit Rajbanshi, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shahab Alam, Sompal Kami