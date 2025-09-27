WI vs NEP Live Cricket Score: West Indies win toss and elect to bowl first in Sharjah West Indies to host Nepal in the first T20I of the three match series on September 27 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. The Caribbeans will miss the senior players, as Akeal Hosein named new captain. Nepal have the opportunity to to create history.

Sharjah: West Indies face a challenging phase ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 after recent series losses to Australia and Pakistan. With senior players like Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd rested following the Caribbean Premier League, the team will rely on new talents. Notably, Shimron Hetmyer declined a recall despite coach Daren Sammy’s interest. West Indies will now take on Nepal in a three-match T20I series in Sharjah. For Nepal, this marks their first bilateral series against a full-member nation, with key players Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, and spinner Sandeep Lamichhane expected to lead the charge.