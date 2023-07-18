WI vs IND: West Indies announce 13-member squad for 2nd Test, make one change

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The second Test between India and West Indies is set to commence on July 20.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 13-member squad for the second and final Test against India. The hosts will be looking to level the series after putting on a shoddy performance in the opening game of the series which they lost by an innings and 141 runs. In a bid to make it 1-1 in the Test series, West Indies have called up Kevin Sinclair for the first time in Tests and dropped Raymon Reifer who batted at number three in the first Test.

Reifer, however, will remain with the squad an injury cover. He returned with scores of 2 and 11 across two innings in the first Test and in his absence, West Indies will have to rejig the batting order. Alick Athanaze who impressed on his debut scoring 47 and 28 runs might move up the order with Jermaine Blackwood remaining at number four. Moreover, the fact that Sinclair has been handed a call-up makes it clear that Rahkeem Cornwall might lose his place in the side.

As far as the off-spinner Sinclair is concerned, he boasts of a decent first-class record. He has picked up 54 wickets in 18 matches so far at an average of 23.98. Sinclair is known for his heroics with the bat having mustered 756 runs at an average of 29.07 with six fifties to his name. The 23-year-old has already played seven ODIs and six T20Is for West Indies accounting for 11 and four wickets respectively.

Interestingly, West Indies have backed the same set of players apart from the only change mentioned above. The pressure will be on skipper Kraigg Brathwaite to make sure his team in the right stead after the hammering in the last game. The second Test between West Indies and India is set to be played from July 20 at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

West Indies Squad for 2nd Test: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-capt), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Kevin Sinclair, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican

Travelling reserves: Tevin Imlach, Akeem Jordan

Injury Cover: Raymon Reifer

