Dynamic duo of Ishan Kishan & Shubman Gill registers highest ODI opening partnership for India in West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill batting together in the 3rd ODI vs West Indies

The batting duo of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill led India's charge in the third ODI against the West Indies on Tuesday, August 1 as it registered the highest opening partnership (143) by an Indian pair in the Caribbean in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The young opening combination of Shubman and Ishan capitalised on the opportunity after the Windies skipper Shai Hope elected to field first on winning the toss. The wicket at the Brain Lara Stadium in Trinidad had no demons in it whatsoever and both Ishan and Shubman got their eyes in soon and took the West Indian attack to task headed by Alzarri Joseph and Jayden Seales.

Both batters looked in their elements during their stay in the middle and ensured India got off to a terrific start. However, after getting off to a flying start to their respective innings both Ishan and Shubman failed to convert their knocks into big ones and had to remain content with fifties.

While Ishan scored 77 off 64 balls, including eight fours and three maximums at a praiseworthy strike rate of 120.31, Gill's knock of 85 came off 92 deliveries and consisted of 11 fours at a strike rate of 92.39. The stand was ultimately broken by leg spinner Yannic Cariah, who got the southpaw stumped on the fourth delivery of the 20th over but not before the dynamic duo surpassed Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan - who previously held the record of the highest opening stand (132) by an Indian pair in the Caribbean.

Despite, losing his opening partner at the other end, Gill displayed aplomb and was looking set to reach the three-figure mark. However, to his utter dismay, he fell short by a margin of 15 runs after left-arm off spinner Gudakesh Motie got the better of him in the 39th over of India's innings. The Fazilka-born got done by the pace of the wicket as he tried to pull a short delivery but ended up spooning it to Cariah fielding at midwicket.

It was the initial injection of momentum provided by the young Turks that helped India to pile up a mammoth total of 351 for the loss of five wickets. India went on to win the contest by 200 runs.

Latest Cricket News