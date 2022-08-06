WI vs IND 4th T20I: Team India eyes unassailable lead in series

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India vs West Indies

India registered a brilliant victory over West Indies in the third T20I and led the series 2-1. The Caribbean team will want to get back to their good form in order to increase their chances of series win against the Indian team.

As per reports, skipper Rohit Sharma has recovered from the back spasm and will lead the team in the last two T20I matches of the series. The news came as a big relief for India as they do not have anyone else in Sharma's absence to lead them.

Suryakumar Yadav turned out to be a fair choice for opening the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma. He repaid the skipper's faith with his stunning performance of 76 from just 44 balls in the third T20I. With Yadav, being the seventh opener in T20I this year, the experimentation and the search for an opener in absence of KL Rahul might just end. It would be really interesting to look at the options that Surya brings to this mighty Indian batting lineup.

Kyle Mayers and Obed McCoy's consistency in their performances might become a hurdle for the men in blue. Mayers scored 73 off 50 deliveries to help his team reach the average scoring total in the third T20I. Before this, McCoy’s man of the match performance of six wickets stunned the Indian team in the second T20I and left them completely clueless.

India and West Indies both have had some interesting contests at this particular venue. India have played four matches against West Indies and has won two matches, and lost one while the remaining one was abandoned. Windies will look to redeem themselves against India and level the series before they head to the final T20I that is scheduled to be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Scheduled start time

The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 8 PM (IST)

Live Streaming details:

The match is scheduled to be telecasted live on DD sports and can be streamed online on the FanCode application.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies squad:

Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.

