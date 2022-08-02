WI vs IND, 3rd T20I: Paras Mhambrey is keen on identifying ideal bowling prospects for World T20

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Paras Mhambrey opens up on identifying probable talents for World Cup

St. Kitts| As dress rehearsals for India's final frontier, the World T20 World Cup goes on, the team management has been trying different combinations for different positions and different match situations. Loads of youngsters have been handed chances and the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side is trying to determine the best possible eleven that will increase their chances of emerging victorious in the multi-nation cricketing event.

India is currently taking on West Indies for a 5-match T20I series which now stands level with a scoreline of 1 each. India continued their dominant run and beat the West Indies in the first T20I. India was too good for the hosts and their aggressive style of gameplay left the hosts bamboozled. West Indies returned the favor and they defeated India in the second T20I with a margin of 5 wickets. The two-time T20I world champion West Indies under the leadership of Nicholas Pooran too have loads of issues to address and they will want to have all of them sorted before they fly to Australia for the World Cup.

India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has openly said that he is looking at the West Indies series as an opportunity to spot potential talents in the team's bowling attack for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

"It's all part of our preparation for the (T20) World Cup. Right now, we are looking at different options that we have and allowing youngsters to find out who does the job for us. It's easier to kind of plan that way. Very happy with the potential they have shown. In the last couple of games we played, Arsh and Avesh have shown their ability to perform under pressure and it is something I am very happy with. What impresses me most is the fact how much they want to learn and improve every single day. When you are a coach, it is two-way communication. That makes the job easier to have a dialogue with the bowlers and vice versa. Yes, we will try different stuff, different players", said coach Mhambrey.

As India takes on West Indies in the third T20I, the experimentations will continue but India will have one eye set on the prize, the series victory on Caribbean soil.

(Inputs from PTI)

