WI vs IND, 2nd ODI: Shai Hope and the tale of 100

As far as the ODI and Test formats are concerned, Shai Hope is considered as one of the consistent batsman to play the game. Longer the format gets, Hope gets even better. West Indies are taking on India in the second One Day International (ODI) in a three-match series. India have won the first match and they are looking to clinch the series with a victory in the second ODI. West Indies had won the toss and opted to bat first. They missed the winning mark just by 3 runs and they wanted to make sure that they leave no stone unturned to put the pressure back on India.

West Indies opener Shai Hope displayed some great intent straightaway as he walked into bat. Shai Hope who is playing his 100th ODI for team India had a job on his hands and he exactly did what was expected out of him. The West Indies opener struck 115 runs off 135 deliveries which helped the hosts to put up a solid 311 runs on board. The West Indies batting was up against a strong Indian bowling lineup which featured the likes of Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur and Avesh Khan who debuted for India. For the initial part of his innings, Hopes was quite respectful to the Indian bowlers and he was cautious enough not to play any rash shots. Once he crossed his century, he started to take the Indian bowling on. For many years now, Shai Hope has mastered the craft of building an innings and helping his team to reach big totals.

Helping Shai Hope with his exploits, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran struck a sublime 74 off 77 deliveries. Pooran looked in fine touch as he kept on putting the bad balls to the boundary rope. Apart from Hope and Pooran, it was Mayers who was dealing just in boundaries. He was in such a touch that the 400 mark looked extremely easy for West Indies to achieve. Mayers scored a 39 off 23 deliveries with 6 boundaries and 1 six to his name.

Shai Hope has now become the 10th player to smash a ton in 100th ODI. The West Indies batter is in some elite company which includes legends like Kumar Sangakkara, Gordon Greenidge, David Warner, Chris Gayle and many others.

Teams

West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

