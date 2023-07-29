WI vs IND, 2nd ODI - Pitch Report to records: Here's all you need to know about Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bridgetown's Kensington Oval

West Indies (WI) will be hosting India (IND) in the second ODI match at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29. India won the opening game by five wickets but it was not a convincing win while chasing only 115 runs at the same venue. West Indies, who will not be part of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, will be looking for a positive result in this game to avoid an early series loss.

On the other hand, the Indian team tried fresh legs during the first game but is likely to field their best team with a regular batting order for the remaining two matches. They have won their last nine ODI matches played against the Caribbean side and are likely to make it ten with a win on Saturday.

​Pitch Report - WI vs IND, 2nd ODI

The pitch at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. The average first innings score here is 227 with teams batting first winning only 22 ODI matches so far. In the first ODI of this series, spin bowlers were able to get a good turn on the ball from the beginning. Batters found it difficult to score big knocks and are likely to struggle again in the upcoming game here.

​Will Toss Matter?

Very unlikely. Indian team possesses comparatively better quality to win the game from any position. Teams batting second have won 27 of 50 ODI matches played here so the captains will prefer bowling first on Saturday.

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 50

Matches won batting first: 20

Matches won bowling first: 26

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 227

Average 2nd Innings scores: 197

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 364/4 (48.4 Ov) by ENG vs WI

Highest score chased - 364/4 (48.4 Ov) by ENG vs WI

Lowest total recorded - 91/10 (30 Ov) by IRE vs AUS

Lowest score defended - 197/8 (50 Ov) by PAK vs WI

WI vs IND Squads

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Dominic Drakes, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keacy Carty, Alzarri Joseph, Oshane Thomas, Kevin Sinclair

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jaydev Unadkat, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Ruturaj Gaikwad

