WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Team India gears up to seal the ODI series

Hello and welcome to the live blog of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI. We will bring you all the action live from the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados today. As India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series, fans can expect a comeback from the Shai Hope-led West Indies. However, based on how the action unfolded in the first ODI, one can expect India to register a win today and take an unassailable lead in the series. Toss at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time.