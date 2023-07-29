Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
  5. WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Team India gears up to seal the ODI series
West Indies vs India: 2nd ODI Live - India will target another easy win in the second ODI to seal a three-match series.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2023 18:36 IST
West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI
West Indies vs India, 2nd ODI

West Indies will host India in the second ODI match at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29. The Men in Blue won the opening game by five wickets but struggled to dominate the opponent while chasing a 115-run target. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shone with a ball and then Ishan Kishan scored fifty to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India have recorded nine consecutive wins in ODIs against West Indies and will be looking to produce an improved performance on Saturday.

Live updates :WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Toss update from the 2nd ODI

    Shai Hope wins the toss and has elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma isn't playing today and Hardik Pandya has filled in for him as stand-in captain.

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Team India gears up to seal the ODI series

    India would look to add to their dominant record vs the West Indies in ODIs. The two teams have played 140 matches against each other, with India winning 71 and the Windies emerging victorious in 63 of those contests. Two matches ended in a tie while four games couldn't yield a result.

     

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:03 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Welcome!!!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI. We will bring you all the action live from the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados today. As India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series, fans can expect a comeback from the Shai Hope-led West Indies. However, based on how the action unfolded in the first ODI, one can expect India to register a win today and take an unassailable lead in the series. Toss at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

