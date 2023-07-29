Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
  WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: India to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent
WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: India to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent

West Indies vs India: 2nd ODI Live - India will target another easy win in the second ODI to seal a three-match series.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: July 29, 2023 18:59 IST
WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: India to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli absent

West Indies will host India in the second ODI match at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29. The Men in Blue won the opening game by five wickets but struggled to dominate the opponent while chasing a 115-run target. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shone with a ball and then Ishan Kishan scored fifty to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India have recorded nine consecutive wins in ODIs against West Indies and will be looking to produce an improved performance on Saturday.

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    West Indies playing XI for 2nd ODI, Alzarri Joseph returns

    West Indies' playing XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keacy Carty, Romario Shepherd, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:45 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    India's Playing XI for the 2nd ODI vs West Indies

    Hardik Pandya will lead the team in Rohit Sharma's absence. Here's how India's playing XI looks like for the 2nd ODI

    Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Update on the changes in the playing XIs of both teams

    West Indies have made two changes to their playing XI - Rovman Powell and Dominic Drakes are not playing and Alzarri Joseph and Keacy Carty have come in.

    India have also made two changes. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested and Axar Patel and Sanju Samson make their way into the playing XI.

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:36 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Toss update from the 2nd ODI

    Shai Hope wins the toss and has elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma isn't playing today and Hardik Pandya has filled in for him as stand-in captain.

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:22 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    Team India gears up to seal the ODI series

    India would look to add to their dominant record vs the West Indies in ODIs. The two teams have played 140 matches against each other, with India winning 71 and the Windies emerging victorious in 63 of those contests. Two matches ended in a tie while four games couldn't yield a result.

     

  • Jul 29, 2023 6:03 PM (IST) Posted by Kumar Rupesh

    WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Welcome!!!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the West Indies vs India 2nd ODI. We will bring you all the action live from the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados today. As India are 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series, fans can expect a comeback from the Shai Hope-led West Indies. However, based on how the action unfolded in the first ODI, one can expect India to register a win today and take an unassailable lead in the series. Toss at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time.

