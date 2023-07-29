WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: India look to stretch their dominance over West Indies

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: India look to stretch their dominance over West IndiesWest Indies will host India in the second ODI match at Bridgetown's Kensington Oval on Saturday, July 29. The Men in Blue won the opening game by five wickets but struggled to dominate the opponent while chasing a 115-run target. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shone with a ball and then Ishan Kishan scored fifty to give India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. India have recorded nine consecutive wins in ODIs against West Indies and will be looking to produce an improved performance on Saturday.