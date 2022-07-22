WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Injury concerns plague team India; Ravindra Jadeja remains doubtful for the ODI series

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss West Indies ODIs

More than anything, the Indian cricket team right now is dealing with frequent injury and fitness concerns that are affecting the strategies and team combinations that they are trying to put in place. After the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded in May, India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul was ruled out of the South Africa series with a groin injury, and Kuldeep Yadav also had to miss the series due to fitness concerns. When India flew to the United Kingdom, Rohit Sharma missed out on the only Test match as he was infected with COVID-19. When the ODI series started, Indian superstar Virat Kohli missed out on the series opener as he too sustained a groin injury while playing the third and the final T20I against England. Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah had to miss the final ODI as he was down with a back spasm and as a result, lost his top spot to New Zealand pacer Trent Boult in the ICC ODI rankings.

As the Indian bandwagon moves to the Caribbean island where the men in blue will play 3 ODIs and 5T20Is, certain reports have surpassed that star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is down with a serious niggle in his knees and can be rested for the entire ODI series. On similar grounds, KL Rahul who is training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) has now tested positive for COVID-19 and he remains doubtful for the entire West Indies tour.

Ravindra Jadeja, the 33-year-old all-rounder was named the vice-captain for India's ODI series against West Indies, but at the moment reports suggest that he is unlikely to make the cut. Sources stationed at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) firmly believe that the CSK veteran will be rested and the Indian management does not want to aggravate his injury which he sustained on his left knee. The ODIs are scheduled to be played on July 22, 24, and 27 in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

T20Is squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

