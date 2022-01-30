WI vs ENG: Moeen Ali stars as England defeat West Indies in fourth T20I

Sunday, January 30, 2022
     
India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados Published on: January 30, 2022 9:38 IST
Moeen Ali's quickfire run knock backed up by a spirited bowling performance helped England defeat West Indies by 34 runs in the fourth T20I of the five-match series here at the Kensington Oval on Sunday.

With this win, England has levelled the five-match series at 2-2 and the series decider will go ahead on Sunday evening.

Chasing 194, West Indies was not able to get the desired impetus to their innings and in the end, the hosts fell 34-run short of the target.

Kyle Mayers (40) and Jason Holder (36) got going with the bat, however in the end, their efforts did not prove enough.

Earlier, Moeen Ali played a knock of 63 runs off just 28 balls with the help of 1 four and 7 sixes to help England post 193/6 in the allotted twenty overs.

For England, Jason Roy (52) and James Vince (34) also got going with the bat while for West Indies, Jason Holder scalped three wickets.

Brief Scores

England 193/6 (Moeen Ali 63, Jason Roy 52; Jason Holder 3-44); West Indies 159/5 (Kyle Mayers 40, Jason Holder 36; Moeen Ali 2-28).

(Reported by ANI)

