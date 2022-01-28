Friday, January 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Supreme Court stays for three weeks Madras HC verdict ordering winding up of SpiceJet
  • Supreme Court cancels suspension of 12 Maharashtra BJP MLAs
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. WI vs ENG: Eoin Morgan ruled out of remainder of T20 series due to injury

WI vs ENG: Eoin Morgan ruled out of remainder of T20 series due to injury

The England skipper had also missed the third T20, which the West Indies won by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
BRIDGETOWN Updated on: January 28, 2022 11:50 IST
File Photo of England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File Photo of England white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan.

Highlights

  • Moeen Ali had captained the side in the absence of Morgan.
  • "Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad."
  • The fourth T20 is scheduled to be held on Sunday followed by the final match on Monday, here.

England skipper Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the final two Twenty20 matches against the West Indies due to a quadriceps injury.

The skipper had also missed the third T20, which the West Indies won by 20 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Related Stories

Moeen Ali had captained the side in the absence of Morgan.

"England Men’s captain Eoin Morgan will miss the final two matches of the international Twenty20 series against West Indies with a low-grade quadriceps injury," an England and Waled Cricket Board (ECB) statement said.

"Morgan sat out the third T20 in Barbados on Wednesday night after he felt pain in his right quad during the warm-up.

"Follow-up testing revealed he sustained a right thigh-muscle injury which, whilst relatively minor, will prevent him from playing further games during the current tour," it added.

The England skipper had scored 17 and 13 runs in the first and second T20 matches, respectively.

The fourth T20 is scheduled to be held on Sunday followed by the final match on Monday, here.

Reported by PTI

Write a comment

chunav manch uttar pradesh 2022
Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News