WI vs BAN T20 WC: West Indies beat Bangladesh by 3 runs

Follow us on Image Source : (AP PHOTO/KAMRAN JEBREILI) West Indies players celebrate after defeating Bangladesh by three runs in their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah, UAE, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021.

West Indies beat Bangladesh by three runs in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Friday. Sent in to bat, West Indies made 142 for seven and then restricted Bangladesh to 139 for five.

For West Indies, Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a 22-ball 40, while Roston Chase made 39. Shoriful Islam (2/20), Mahedi Hasan (2/27) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/43) were the wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

Chasing the target, Liton Das scored 44 while skipper Mahmudullah remained unbeaten on 31.

Brief Scores West Indies: 142 for 7 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39; Shoriful Islam 2/20).

Bangladesh: 139 for 5 in 20 overs (Liton Das 44, Mahmudullah 31 not out; Akeal Hosein 1/24).