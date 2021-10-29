WI vs BAN Dream11, Playing 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy XI, Live Streaming, Live Match Updates T20 World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of West Indies

West Indies will take on Bangladesh on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Having lost both the matches that the two teams have played so far in the T20 World Cup 2021, it is imperative for them to win their remaining matches of the tournament or else they will have to resort to the exit doors.

The power-hitters of West Indies have shown a dismal performance with willow. The poor batting performance was the primary reason for their big defeats against South Africa and England.

The struggles and woes for Bangladesh are no different. With an off-shore batting performance against Sri Lanka and England, the Tigers need to switch gears in their batting department to up their performance.

Dream11 for West Indies vs Bangladesh

M. Rahim, Mahmudullah, E. Lewis, N. Sheikh, S. Al Hasan (c), K. Pollard (vc), A. Russell, M. Hasan, M. Rahman, A. Hosein, M. Saifuddin

Probable Playing XI

West Indies

Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

Bangladesh

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch WI vs BAN Super 12 Match Online

At what time does West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03:30 PM.

When is West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12Match?

West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 29 (Friday).

How do I watch live streaming of West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup2021 Super 12 Match?

West Indies

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher(WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran(WK), Kieron Pollard(C), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne-Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul, Oshane Thomas, Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy

Bangladesh

Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(C), Nurul-Hasan(WK), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful -Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar, Shamim Patwari, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain