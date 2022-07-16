Follow us on Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET Akeal Hosein celebrates taking a wicket

WI vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live streaming: Here's all you need to know about match - Date, time, venue, squads

Here are all the details: ​

When is the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN?

Where will be the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN telecasted on TV in India?

The 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is on 16th July, Saturday.

The match will not be telecasted on any channel in India.

Where will be the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN streamed online?

The live streaming of match will be available on FanCode app.

What is the venue of the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN?

The match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What are the squads of both teams?

Team West Indies:

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Team Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal, Nurul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain