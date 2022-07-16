Saturday, July 16, 2022
     
WI vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live streaming: Here's all you need to know about match - Date, time, venue, squads

Bangladesh tour of West Indies live streaming details: When and Where to Watch the 3rd ODI on TV, online in India

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Updated on: July 16, 2022 14:44 IST
Akeal Hosein
Image Source : WINDIES CRICKET Akeal Hosein celebrates taking a wicket

Here are all the details:

  • When is the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN?
The 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh is on 16th July, Saturday. 

  • Where will be the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN telecasted on TV in India?

The match will not be telecasted on any channel in India.

  • Where will be the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN streamed online?

The live streaming of match will be available on FanCode app.

  • What is the venue of the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN?

The match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team West Indies: 

Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales

Team Bangladesh: 

Tamim Iqbal, Nurul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain

