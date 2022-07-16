WI vs BAN, 3rd ODI Live streaming: Here's all you need to know about match - Date, time, venue, squads
Here are all the details:
- When is the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN?
- Where will be the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN telecasted on TV in India?
The match will not be telecasted on any channel in India.
- Where will be the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN streamed online?
The live streaming of match will be available on FanCode app.
- What is the venue of the 3rd ODI of WI vs BAN?
The match will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana.
- What are the squads of both teams?
Team West Indies:
Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales
Team Bangladesh:
Tamim Iqbal, Nurul Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Anamul Haque, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain