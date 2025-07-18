WI vs AUS T20I Series: Squads, Schedule, Venues, Live Streaming, and all you need to know After the conclusion of the three-game Test series, Australia and the West Indies will lock horns across a five-game T20I series. Here are the all you need to know details about the upcoming series between the two sides.

After dominating the West Indies in the three-game Test series, Australia will continue the multi-format series by taking on the side across five T20Is next. The five matches will be held on July 21, 23, 26, 27, and 29, and both sides will be hoping to put in their best performance in the game.

It is worth noting that before the five T20Is, Australia and the West Indies locked horns across three Test matches. Putting in an exceptional performance, the Aussies went on to defeat the Windies across all three tests.

With a dominant showing against the hosts, Australia could prove to be a major threat to the Windies as the T20I series between the two sides approaches.

Schedule

July 21 (Monday) - 1st T20I at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (5:30 AM)

July 23 (Wednesday) - 2nd T20I at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica (5:30 AM)

July 26 (Saturday) - 3rd T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts (4:30 AM)

July 27 (Sunday) - 4th T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts (4:30 AM)

July 29 (Tueasday) - 5th T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts (4:30 AM)

Squads

West Indies: Shai Hope (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

Australia: Mitchell Marsh (C), Tim David, Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett

Live telecast and streaming

Live telecast of the second Test match between Australia and the West Indies is not available in India. The live streaming of this AUS vs WI Test match will be available on Fancode.

