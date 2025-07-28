WI vs AUS pitch report: How will surface at Warner Park in St Kitts play for fifth T20I? With West Indies all set to take on Australia in the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing five-game series between the two sides, let us have a look at the pitch report and playing conditions for the clash.

Basseterre (St Kitts and Nevis):

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing T20I series between the West Indies and Australia. The two sides will lock horns at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, on July 28. It is worth noting that the West Indies have been unable to win a single game of the ongoing series so far.

Australia defeated the hosts across three Tests earlier and followed it up by winning four straight T20Is as well. Australia, hoping for a clean sweep, will look to put in another good showing in the upcoming game. On the other hand, the West Indies will be hoping to improve and register a consolation win in the series.

From Tim David’s exceptional century to Cameron Green and Josh Inglis lighting the stage on fire in the fourth T20I, Australia’s middle order has been especially impactful in the T20I series, and the Men in Yellow will hope for more of the same in the upcoming game as well.

Warner Park, St Kitts - Pitch Report

The surface at Warner Park in St. Kitts is quite slow; spinners can get some help on the surface, and the batters should look to stay patient in the early stages of the game. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss should prove to be a wise decision with the par score on the surface being around 170-180.

St Kitts - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 33

Matches won batting first - 12

Matches won bowling first - 19

Average first inns score - 129

Highest total - 215/ by AUS against WI

Highest chase - 215/4 by AUS against WI

Squads

Australia Squad: Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh(c), Josh Inglis(w), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades

