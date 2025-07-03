WI vs AUS: Kraigg Brathwaite becomes second youngest West Indies player to play 100 Tests Kraigg Brathwaite became the 10th West Indies player and first since 2014, after Chris Gayle, to play 100 Test matches for the country. Australia won the toss and elected to bat first against the West Indies in Grenada as the visitors look to extend their 1-0 lead in the series.

Grenada:

Kraigg Brathwaite completed 100 Test matches for West Indies, becoming only the 10th player from his country to achieve the feat and the first since 2014 when the legendary Chris Gayle got to the landmark. Brathwaite, one of the most classical Test batters to come out of the region, might have been too inconsistent for his own good, but has stood the test of time, having made his debut back in 2011.

At 32 years and 214 days, Brathwaite became the second youngest West Indies cricketer to achieve the feat after Shivnarine Chanderpaul (32 years, 95 days). For Brathwaite, it meant the world. "It means everything. Words to describe it would be pretty tough. You always want to play for the West Indies as a youngster, but to play 100 Tests was a dream," Brathwaite was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo in a chat before the start of the second Test.

Brathwaite admitted that he never thought he would even make one century for West Indies in Tests and his maiden century in the format against Pakistan in Sharjah will still be the top moment for him representing his country in whites. "I'll never forget when I was teenager, I was 14 years old, I would have done an interview and they asked me what my goals were. I remember one of my goals was to play 100 Tests," he added.

Given how many players in the Caribbean have been inclined to play white-ball formats and T20 cricket specifically, Brathwaite still being motivated to play Tests for 14 years running and be at it is a huge achievement and his first Test captain and now coach, Daren Sammy, couldn't be happier.

"I was privileged to be captain when he played his first Test and to be coach now as he's playing his 100th Test, 14 years later, it shows his contribution to the game," Sammy said.

"I think that's a great achievement. And I wish him all the best. I know his team will be rallying with him. It will be a special moment for him and also for the team," he added.

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first, suggesting that it might be the best day to bat at a venue that the visitors would be playing for the first time. While Australia went unchanged, West Indies brought in Anderson Phillip, dropping their vice-captain Jomel Warrican for an extra pacer.