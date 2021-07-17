Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NEWS_MITCHELL WI vs AUS: Fabian Allen takes a ridiculous one-handed catch to dismiss Aaron Finch | Watch

West Indies' Fabian Allen took a stunning catch near the boundary line to dismiss Australia captain Aaron Finch during the fifth and final T20I of the series. Allen sprinted from the long-on boundary towards his left and stretched incredibly to reach the ball, leaving Finch stunned.

Finch intended to go straight over the bowler's head but mistimed a full-toss from Hayden Walsh Jr towards the long-on boundary.

West Indies had earlier won the toss and opted to bat, scoring 199/8 in 20 overs. Evin Lewis was the star of the Windies innings, scoring 79 off just 34 deliveries. Chris Gayle, too, played a strong cameo, slamming 21 off 7 balls.

In the chase, Australia failed to forge a match-winning partnership, losing wickets in quick intervals. The visitors failed to recover after Finch's dismissal and were restricted to 183/9 in 20 overs, losing by 16 runs.

West Indies won the series 4-1.

Both the sides will meet in a three-match ODI series which begins from July 20.

Meanwhile, both West Indies and Australia are also pitted in the same group in the 2021 T20 World Cup, which takes place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. England and South Africa are the other teams in their group, while two other sides will join them through the qualifiers.