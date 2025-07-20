WI vs AUS 1st T20I pitch report: How will surface play at Sabina Park for opening match? West Indies will be looking to bounce back from the horror show in the second innings of the third Test against Australia, when they were shot for 27. The two teams now clash in a five-match T20I series, beginning with the first one at Sabina Park on July 20, local time.

New Delhi:

Following Australia's whitewash over West Indies in the Test series, the two teams are now set to lock horns in a five-match T20I series as the action shifts to the shortest format. After being shot down for just 27 in the second innings of the third Test at Sabina Park, the Windies will hope to put aside the horror show and bounce back strong in the T20Is, with the first starting on July 20 (local time) and July 21 as per IST.

Kingston's Sabina Park will be hosting two of the five T20Is, with those two being the final international matches for the Windies icon Andre Russell. Russell has announced that he will be stepping aside from international cricket after playing in the opening two T20Is, which are due to take at his home country in Jamaica.

Sabina Park pitch report

Sabina Park's pitches have been pacer-friendly with live grass on them. The surface was highly favourable for the speedsters in the recently concluded Pink ball Test, with pacers having taken all the 40 wickets that fell.

The skies are expected to be cloudy in Kingston with around 40-50% chances of precipitation at the scheduled start of the game at 7 PM local time. This shall add on the spice for the bowlers, who are then likely to get more help from the pitch.

Sabina Park- The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 9

Matches Won by Home Side - 6

Matches Won by Touring Side - 3

Matches Won by Neutral Side - 0

Matches Won Batting First - 5

Matches Won Batting Second - 4

Matches Won Winning Toss - 3

Matches Won Losing Toss - 6

Highest Individual Innings - 125* by Evin Lewis vs India

Best Bowling - 4/11 by A R Cusack vs West Indies

Highest Team Innings - 215/5 (New Zealand) vs West Indies

Lowest Team Innings - 147 (South Africa) vs West Indies

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 194/1 (West Indies) vs India

Average Score Batting First - 166

Australia have announced their Playing XI with Hobart Hurricanes batting all-rounder Mitchell Owen set to make his debut. He is set to slot in the middle-order alongside the likes of Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell and Cooper Connolly. The Aussies are trying a few options as part of their build-up for the T20 World Cup next year.

Australia's Playing XI : Mitch Marsh(c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

West Indies Squad: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jediah Blades, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie