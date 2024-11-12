Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Why were Test-bound players rested? Series loss to Pakistan raise serious questions in Australia

Australia lost the bilateral series at home against Pakistan for the first time since 2002. After winning the first ODI, they lost the last two matches with the visitors' pace attack shining. Moreover, Australia resting key players for the deciding ODI has come under the scanner.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 18:15 IST
AUS vs PAK
Image Source : GETTY Australia ODI team

Australia lost the recently concluded ODI series to Pakistan at home for the first time since 2002. The visitors' four-pronged pace attack comprising Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain ran through the Australian line-up not once but twice to seal the series. Australia were skittled for just 140 runs in the third and deciding ODI which Pakistan chased down with eight wickets in hand.

However, it was a weakened Australian team with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood resting. It was a decision from the selectors to keep them fresh for the upcoming five-match Test series against India at home.

However, there was an 11-day gap between the third ODI and the start of the first Test in Perth. However, it is understood that the rest for the Test-bound players had been long-planned when the schedule was announced almost a year ago. Australia are scheduled to play seven Test matches and then the Champions Trophy till March 2025 and hence, keeping the workload in mind, the five players were rested.

Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley has now reacted to the criticism defending the selectors for their decision to rest players. He pointed out the upcoming schedule for Australia and added that it was in the best interest of the players to skip the third ODI against Pakistan.

"The amount of planning and work that goes into into squad selection and preparation across three formats, it is incredible in the detail they go to. Certainly, in terms of the Test players, we want to get them through what's effectively seven Test matches, kind of back to back, and then for the all-format players into the Champions Trophy. It was felt on this occasion it was in the best interest of the overall priorities for the summer that they miss out on the third ODI," Hockley said.

