Wellington:

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has defended Mohammed Siraj's exclusion from the playing XI for the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington. He insisted that the team management selected its preferred combination after considering the conditions and requirements across all five days.

Notably, Siraj was left out despite India fielding four specialist fast bowlers, with Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna joining Jasprit Bumrah in the pace department. The selection was heavily criticised by former cricketers and fans and it further gained traction when

New Zealand recovered from 70/5 to reach a position of strength through an unbeaten 173-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

Speaking after the opening day's play on Thursday, Kotak dismissed suggestions that Siraj had been overlooked because of his recent performances in Sri Lanka, where he collected four wickets across two Tests in August.

“There is nothing wrong [with Siraj]. I mean I can't see anything wrong. That's the best possible XI the team management thought and that is the one which played [this game]. Sri Lanka, obviously it was different conditions, and Siraj played both the Tests there,” Kotak told reporters after the opening day’s play in Wellington.

The batting coach also rejected the suggestion that India's selection had proved costly in hindsight. He described the pace combination as one offering different bowling qualities, with the conditions at the Basin Reserve influencing the decision.

“Two seam the ball well, two swing the ball well. And obviously pace is one thing because when you are playing on a wicket which is a little damp, soft to start with, with a lot of grass, obviously one with height, which gives [extra] bounce [is an advantage],” Kotak said.

Why Sundar over Jadeja?

India also went with Washington Sundar ahead of Ravindra Jadeja as the spin-bowling all-rounder. Kotak explained that New Zealand’s four left-handed batters influenced the preference for an off-spinner, while Washington’s batting ability strengthened his case.

“Because there are four left-handers, an off-spinner was picked. Not only the first innings, there’s the second innings too. So keeping all that in mind, the decision was made…” Kotak said.

Kotak acknowledged that India's inexperienced fast-bowling options struggled once the new ball lost its effectiveness. He pointed to the flattening seam of the Kookaburra after 30-35 overs as a factor behind the changing conditions. He also praised Bumrah's ability to generate movement and highlighted the lessons younger bowlers could take from working alongside the senior pacer.

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Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips lead New Zealand's recovery after early collapse; India miss Siraj