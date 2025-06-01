Why were IPL Qualifier 2 and Final shifted from Kolkata to Ahmedabad? The start of the second qualifier between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians was delayed due to a drizzle, followed by a proper heavy shower in Ahmedabad. Mullanpur, which hosted the first two matches in the playoffs, and Ahmedabad weren't the original hosts of the knockouts this season.

Ahmedabad :

Overcast weather, rain and delays welcomed the two teams and the spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. It has been a wet couple of days in Ahmedabad but the forecast wasn't as bad or threatening to force a washout. The toss for the second qualifier between the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians took place on time but a first drizzle arrived around 10-15 minutes later, which stopped for a couple of minutes, only to bring a heavy shower, which delayed the start of the game.

The steady rain had stopped, the restart time was announced and everything was scratched as the rain had arrived again. It might be a stop-start day in Ahmedabad, which wasn't the first choice for hosting the second qualifier as well as the final. In the original schedule, Hyderabad was scheduled to host the first qualifier and the eliminator, while Kolkata, being the home venue of the defending champions, would have hosted the second qualifier and the final. But Mullanpur and Ahmedabad were reinstated in the resumption schedule for the knockouts.

"Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one-week suspension of the tournament. The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters," the IPL statement on May 20 had stated.

Now, ironically, Ahmedabad is wet and the weather has forced a delay, while Kolkata is dry on Sunday.

The forecast for Tuesday, on the day of the final, also looks a bit iffy but now that Ahmedabad is the venue, all the stakeholders involved will want the rain to stop and go away from Ahmedabad. Punjab Kings players are playing football, and the smattering of fans across the huge stands, which are there at the venue, are refusing to leave and everyone will hope that the rain relents as well.