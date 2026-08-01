Why was Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named East Zone's vice-captain for the Duleep Trophy? Selector reveals

New Delhi:

The Duleep Trophy is all set for another season, and the various sides have been announcing their squads for the tournament. With East Zone announcing their squad, many were surprised to find out that 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was named the vice-captain of the team for the tournament.

Coming on the back of some sensational performances in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and two half-centuries against Zimbabwe in the T20I series as well, Sooryavanshi has made quite a name for himself over the last two years. However, despite his young age, his appointment as the vice-captain caused a massive uproar.

Speaking on the same, East Zone selector Manish Vardhan took centre stage and talked about why Vaibhav was named the vice-captain of East Zone ahead of the tournament.

"We are not thinking about the present alone; a vice-captain gets to observe the captain closely and understand how a team is run. We wanted Vaibhav to be more involved with the group because we think it will help him as he develops. He's an extremely talented cricketer and is maturing steadily. Giving him this responsibility is another part of that process," Manish Vardhan told Cricinfo.

Pravanjan Mullick opened up on Sooryavanshi’s future

Furthermore, another member of the selection committee, Pravanjan Mullick, also came forward and talked about how he thinks that Sooryavanshi could go on to lead the Indian team in the future with the potential that he has and the performances that he has been putting in.

"Ishan is the captain and, as wicketkeeper, he is involved in every phase of the game. This gives Vaibhav an opportunity to understand leadership without putting the responsibility of captaining the side on him. We want him to grow, maybe one day he could even captain India. That's the thought behind giving him the vice-captaincy," Mullick said.

It is worth noting that to kick off their Duleep Trophy campaign, East Zone will take on North East Zone in their first game of the tournament. The two sides are slated to meet at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru, from August 23, and it could be interesting to see how the two sides fare.

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