Why was Sanju Samson dropped from India’s squad for the Zimbabwe T20I series? Report makes big revelation

New Delhi:

Sanju Samson was recently left out of the Indian squad on Monday for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe, and the move received mixed reactions from experts and fans alike. But, according to sources, Samson was “rested” and was unlikely to play the Zimbabwe series anyway.

The wicket-keeper batter’s omission generated a widespread debate, particularly considering his recent form. During the IPL 2026, Samson hit two centuries and became the top run scorer for the Chennai Super Kings, building on his strong T20 World Cup performance, where he emerged as the tournament's third-highest run-maker. But he blew hot and cold during the IPL, with the centuries being marred by some single-digit scores.

What did the BCCI source say about Sanju Samson?

BCCI named a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were named among the opening options, and Sanju’s name was nowhere to be found.

While addressing the ongoing speculation, a senior BCCI official clarified to PTI that the move was entirely strategic. Reports indicate that because Samson was unlikely to feature in the playing XI during the Zimbabwe series, the selectors decided to rest the seasoned batter and offer opportunities to younger players. "Why is this surprising that Sanju has been rested for Zimbabwe? People who are saying this should know Sanju is in the Asian Games squad in September. So those who are criticising the selection committee can do a bit of homework. What's the point of carrying Samson when he won't play? He is a senior guy," the senior source said.

Samson rested for Prabhsimran Singh: Report

Now, as per a report in CricInfo, the Indian selection panel did not pick Samson for the Zimbabwe tour due to it being a fringe series and that the team wanted to give Prabhsimran Singh a go after his recent exploits in the IPL.

Prabhsimran has impressed many with his performances for the Punjab Kings in the last two IPL editions, wherein he turned out to be among the top-scorers for the franchise. Meanwhile, Samson is also part of the squad for the 2026 Asian Games, which will be played in September.

Sanju Samson’s Inconsistency

The report further stated that Samson’s lean run wasn’t a factor in his omission, but his recent struggles would not have backed his case either. Samson scored 0 and 5 in the Ireland series, then managed just 1 in the opening T20I. The three low scores in a row were enough for the team management to leave him out of the second T20I, handing a debut to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi instead. But Samson's recent form doesn't erase what he did at the 2026 T20 World Cup. He was central to India's title win, scoring unbeaten 97, 89, and 89 through the knockout stage, a run that got him the Player of the Tournament award.

Prabhsimran Singh's rise in Indian cricket

Prabhsimran earned a T20I call-up after a standout IPL 2026 season with Punjab Kings, where he scored 510 runs as an opener at a strike rate of 168.87. He was PBKS’ leading run-scorer in this IPL. He also had an impressive 2025 campaign for the Shreyas Iyer-led franchise when he smashed 549 runs at a strike rate of 160.53. He was the second-leading scorer for the Kings last year.

The young wicketkeeper batter’s presence also adds a valuable right-handed option to a top order that features left-handed batters Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ishan Kishan.

Prabhsimran was also part of India A’s successful tri-series campaign in Sri Lanka, underlining his growing reputation as a dynamic top-order batter. He might be in line to exhibit his talent with the senior team, following consistent match-winning displays and aggressive stroke play in both domestic cricket and the IPL.

(This article is written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV)

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