Why was Rohit Sharma replaced as ODI captain with Shubman Gill? Revealed Rohit Sharma has been removed as the ODI captain ahead of India's white-ball series against Australia Down Under. Shubman Gill is India's new ODI skipper, with Shreyas Iyer named his deputy. Know why Rohit was removed from the ODI captaincy with Gill taking over.

New Delhi:

Shubman Gill replaced Rohit Sharma as the new ODI captain when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's 15-member squad for the away series ODI series against Australia.

Gill, the current Test captain, took the reins over of ODIs from Rohit, who is in the squad alongside the other veteran Virat Kohli, but both as players.

Rohit's time as ODI captain comes to an end after having famously led India to the Champions Trophy 2025 win and a runners-up finish in the ODI World Cup 2023. He also led India to win the ODI Asia Cup 2023 and the ODI continental event in 2018 when he was the stand-in skipper for Kohli.

Why was Rohit removed from ODI captaincy?

Meanwhile, ahead of India's away white-ball (ODI and T20I) series against Australia, the BCCI has removed Rohit from the captaincy, handing the charge to Gill.

India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar made the reason clear for the leadership change, stating it was 'impossible' to have three different skippers at the helm of the three formats.

"It's practically impossible to have three different captains for three formats in terms of planning. You’ve got to start planning. You also play it [ODIs] the least. We are two years away [2027 World Cup]. We don’t play as many games. It is a bit of a challenge with one-day cricket. The focus has been on the T20 World Cup. We will surely start planning for the ODI World Cup. It gives the next guy enough time," Agarkar said during a media briefing shortly after India's squad for the Australia series was announced.

Agarkar speaks on Gill's promotion in leadership

Meanwhile, the selector was asked whether the promotion of Gill as captain would burn him out. "Hopefully not. (He is) still quite young. We saw what he did in England under immense pressure. Really positive signs there. We hope there’s no burnout. As team management, we try to manage it as best as possible," he said.

Agarkar reiterated the need to give Gill time to get acclimatised in leading the team before the ODI World Cup 2027 arrives.

"You’ve also got to give the guy enough time. He’s been the vice-captain in the ODI format for a while now. That’s how it works.”

Meanwhile, Rohit was informed about the change in leadership. "We don’t play too many ODIs, and we need to give the next guy enough time. How Rohit has taken the decision to change captain is between him and the selection committee," Agarkar added.