Why was PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer subbed out in team's clash against RR in IPL 2025? Skipper reveals

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer was subbed out in Punjab Kings' second innings in the clash against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, May 18. After the Kings racked up 219/5 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Shreyas did not take the field as Shashank Singh led the team as stand-in captain.

Speculations were raised after Shreyas was subbed out for Harpreet Brar. The PBKS skipper has revealed the reason why he got subbed out in the second essay, stating that his finger is injured.

"The reason is the finger over here (pointing at his forefinger). I don't know what has happened. Yesterday while practising I got hit, I will have to go and check what is the issue here," Shreyas said after his team's 10-run win over Rajasthan.

Despite being subbed out, Shreyas kept passing messages and helped the stand-in captain Shashank make decisions. "I was just passing on the message to all the players to keep a positive body language, you tend to drop and feel the game has gone away from you, but I am proud of every player out there for showing that sort of great and bold approach," he said.

Where most of the bowlers went to cleaners, Harpreet put up a bowling masterclass with his match-winning spell of 3/22 in his four overs.

Speaking on Harpreet, Shreyas said, "he has been consistent in the nets. He wants to do the best for himself, he was hungry for this opportunity and today I feel he stepped in and delivered at his best, congratulations to him and his mindset has been tremendous throughout."

"Absolutely brilliant approach and attitude coming in after the break, the boys were in high spirits and we also needed a rest, going forward in the tournament, it was the right time we came in together and showed the kind of mindset to win irrespective of the situation. Going forward we saw that the spinners were difficult to take charge over, we hardly got runs off their spinners and that's one learning, apart from that we can change the game from any situation," Shreyas added after the win.