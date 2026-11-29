The Indian team continued the second Test of the ongoing series against New Zealand. Day 3 of the clash saw India continue from 116/6 with Dhruv Jurel and Anshul Kamboj on strike. With an inspirational batting performance from Jurel, where he scored 88 runs to his name, India managed to post a total of 246 runs in the first innings, trailing New Zealand by 110.

As India came out to bowl, the side made a decision as Prasidh Krishna came onto the field as a concussion substitute for Akash Deep. It is worth noting that Krishna was hit on the helmet several times in the first innings, which saw him not take further part in the second Test.

With Krishna coming on, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and reflected on whether or not Mohammed Siraj could have come on for India in the clash.

"When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away,” Ashwin tweeted.

Ashwin also reflected on India’s chances

Furthermore, Ashwin had also came forward and reflected on the chances for the Indian team in the clash. With New Zealand being dominated, many fans had already counted out the Indian team, but ahead of the second innings, Ashwin remained hopeful.

"A 3rd-innings collapse and chasing anywhere close to 325, India can still win this series, thanks largely to the defiant lower-order performance led by Dhruv Jurel,” Ashwin had said.

With New Zealand three down by the 40th over, the lead for the Black Caps had already increased to 231 runs. The Indian team will be in perplexing position as Day 4 of the clash approaches, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares. New Zealand, however will look to post a massive total on the board and declare in the early stages of the fourth day, and bundle India out to win the game.

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