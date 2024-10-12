Why was Harshit Rana not given India cap in 3rd T20I against Bangladesh? BCCI gives major update

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana.

Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Harshit Rana was not handed an India cap in the complete T20I series against Bangladesh. Harshit, an IPL winner with the KKR, was among the three specialist pacers in the Indian team for the series alongside Arshdeep Singh and tearaway Mayank Yadav. While Yadav was picked for all three T20Is and Arshdeep for two, Harshit warmed the benches for all the games.

India opted to bat first in the third T20I against Bangladesh in Hyderabad. Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed the team made one change, bringing in Ravi Bishnoi for Arshdeep Singh.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped a major update on why Harshit missed out on a place in the team for the third game. "UPDATE: Mr Harshit Rana was unavailable for selection for the third T20I due to a viral infection and did not travel with the team to the stadium," the Indian Board confirmed in a post on social media at the time of the toss.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Suryakumar looked set to give his team a challenge after opting to bat first and defend in dewy conditions. "We would like to bat first, looks like a good wicket. These are the things we want to do. Set a target and defend the total with dew around. I think it's important to continue with the good habits, it will have a good impact on us. We just want to give freedom, the guys want to make an impact. Happy with the way the guys are playing. Arshdeep misses out, Bishnoi comes in," Surya said at the toss in Hyderabad," Surya said at the toss.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh made a couple of changes with Tanzid Tamim and Mahedi Hasan coming in. "I am happy to bowl first, toss doesn't matter. We have two changes. Tamim and Mahedi are in. We need to take responsibility as batters. We need to improve, and execute our plans. Hopefully we do something special in the 40 overs," Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said at the toss.

Playing XIs:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w), Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Nitish Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav