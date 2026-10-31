Why was Bhuvneshwar Kumar not picked in India's fourth T20I against New Zealand? Former cricketer opines

The Indian team lost the fourth T20I of the ongoing series against New Zealand. The two sides met at Eden Park in Auckland for the clash on October 30th, batting first. New Zealand posted a total of 259 runs in the first innings and limited India to 172, winning the game by 87 runs.

It is worth noting that the Indian team came into the clash without Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI. Interestingly, Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a return to the Indian team after a hiatus of four years, thanks to brilliant showings in the IPL, and due to him having a subpar first three matches in the series, he was dropped for the fourth T20I.

Speaking on the same, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra came forward and questioned the veteran pacer’s comeback in the Indian team and opined that Bhuneshwar’s comeback has not been up to the standards for the fans and the management.

"Prasidh Krishna has not been selected in the ODI team because he is injured. But, it's not like Bhuvi has been picked in the one-day team. He has played three matches and has leaked so many runs that questions are being asked about his comeback. Amidst all this, he has been made to sit out, which only raises further questions about his comeback,” Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"It almost seems like the Indian management is saying we have had enough. So, this comeback is not turning out the way the Indian fans were hoping for. It seems that there is a slight break here as far as his comeback is concerned," Chopra went on to add.

India to take on New Zealand in Hamilton next

It is worth noting that the Indian team and New Zealand are gearing up for the fifth T20I. With the series score sitting at 3-1, the teams will be taking on each other next in the fifth T20I.

Both sides will lock horns at Seddon Park, Hamilton for the fifth T20I on November 1st, and both sides will look to put in a good showing in the upcoming clash.

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