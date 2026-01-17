Why UP Warriorz wearing special pink and yellow jersey in clash vs Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026? UP Warriorz wore a special pink and yellow jersey against Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026 to support girls’ education. In the match, captain Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield played some brilliant cricket, scoring a half-century each at the DY Patil Sports Academy.

Navi Mumbai:

In the WPL match against Mumbai Indians, UP Warriorz align their on-field presence with a broader message around access to education for girls. During their match, the franchise was highlighting the concept of free, flexible, and lifelong learning, leveraging the league's visibility to underscore an issue that extends far beyond cricket.

For the occasion, the Warriorz are appearing in a specially designed jersey that departs from their usual yellow and purple colours. Instead, the team is wearing a yellow and pink kit created exclusively for this match. The change in colours is intended to signal the focus of the initiative and draw attention to the campaign centred on education as an ongoing process rather than a single phase in life.

The match itself has been positioned as a reminder that opportunities for growth should be available to every girl, whether in sport, education, or personal development. By dedicating a high-profile WPL game to this cause, the Warriorz are using the league’s reach to amplify conversations around access, inclusion, and continuity in learning.

The limited-edition jersey worn by the Warriorz also carries symbolic meaning. Designed with artist Harun Robert, known as Rob, the kit incorporates handwritten excerpts from letters written by girls connected with Educate Girls. These messages, addressed to their future selves, express aspirations and ambitions, transforming the jersey into a visual representation of hope displayed on one of cricket’s most prominent stages.

Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield smack half-century each

The Australian duo of Meg Lanning and Phoebe Litchfield had a gala day with the bat at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. After a slow start to the tournament, the former Australia captain, Lanning, is slowly finding her form, as she made 70 runs off 45 balls. Litchfield, on the other hand, made 61 runs off 37 balls. She has been tremendous in the ongoing season and it’s high time that the team management considers her for the opening spot.