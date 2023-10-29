Why Team India players are wearing black armbands in World Cup 2023 match against England?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill during their opening partnership against England

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first as Team India will be defending a score for the first time in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. India have chased in all the games so far in the tournament and have won, hence, it will be a slight change for the Men in Blue batting first for the first time against a competent English attack. However, as the Indian players walked out in the middle for the national anthem, all of them had black armbands around their left biceps.

The black armbands were in tribute to former India left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi, who breathed his last on Monday, October 23. Bedi, who was battling illness for a long time was one of the best left-arm spinners in the world and formed a famed Indian spin quartet in the 1970s. The BCCI confirmed in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that the Indian team will sport the black armbands in memory of Bedi.

"Team India will be wearing Black Armbands in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi before the start of play against England in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023," BCCI wrote.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

