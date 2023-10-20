IND vs BAN: Why Shubman Gill was wearing gold badge while batting in India's World Cup clash vs Bangladesh?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli.

IND vs BAN: Indian opener Shubman Gill smoked his first World Cup fifty as the star opener played a notable part in India's win over Bangladesh on Thursday. Gill was back among runs as he took down bowlers with ease in his stroke-filled knock of 53 before a fabulous Virat Kohli ton that helped the team gun down a middling total of 257. The Men in Blue chased down the target in 41.3 overs with Kohli hitting the winning six and completing his 48th ODI hundred as well.

Other than Kohli's hundred, what also caught attention was Shubman Gill's golden-coloured badge on his India jersey. The star opener was seen donning a badge on his collar while he was batting in the chase at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The pictures of the same have gone viral on social media as well.

What was Gill's golden badge?

The golden badge on Gill's collar was bestowed to him for the ICC Player of the Month award that he won in September 2023. Gill was in fabulous touch in the entire month and amassed 480 runs in just eight innings. His dream month included two centuries and three fifties as he racked up a total of five fifty-plus scores.

Gill became the first Indian cricketer to win the prestigious monthly award on two occasions. After winning the ICC honour, Gill said, "I am delighted to have won the ICC Player of the Month award for the month of September. It's a great privilege to represent India at the international level and contribute towards the team's cause. This award will further motivate me to continue to seek excellence and make the country proud."

He was crucial in India's success in the Asia Cup 2023 and in a Bilateral series against Australia too. "I managed to make a handy contribution towards the team which had the fortune of winning the Asia Cup 2023 and then, following it up with an ODI series win against Australia in September. I take this opportunity to thank all my teammates, family and the coaches, without whom this achievement would not have been possible," Gill added.

