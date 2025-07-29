'Why should India be nice to them?': Geoff Boycott rips into 'gobby' England after snubbed handshake saga England gave the rest of the world reasons to get slammed even more after skipper Ben Stokes offered India a draw with an hour to go for the scheduled close of play on the final day of the Manchester Test, with two of the opposition batters nearing their centuries.

MANCHESTER:

Former England great Geoffrey Boycott ripped into Ben Stokes and Co.'s pomposity after the end of the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford. Boycott mentioned that India earned their right to stay on with an hour to go, despite a draw being inevitable and that the visitors didn't need to be nice to England when Ben Stokes offered a handshake, with an hour still left before the scheduled close of play on the final day.

"England were gobby enough when it suited them so you can’t blame India for wanting to stay on and allow two batsmen who had worked their socks off to reach their hundreds," Boycott wrote in his column for the Telegraph.

"If you give it, like England do, then you have to be able to take it. I could hear them through the stump mics chipping away at India so why should they be nice to them and agree to go off when England have had enough? These India players are tough cookies. They do not take a backward step," Boycott further said, mentioning that both the set batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar deserved their right to stay on and complete their well-deserved centuries, having negotiated close to two sessions.

"There is no way I would have let anyone drag me off on 89 after I had worked hard all day to save the game for my team.

"Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar deserved their hundreds. They left the ball well, played with the full face of the bat and defended their wickets at all costs. Well done," Boycott added, praising the Indian batters' resilience.

Sundar was unbeaten on 80 while Jadeja was batting on 89. Jadeja got to his century with a six off Harry Brook in the 140th over, the third over after the snubbed handshake. Sundar reached his maiden triple-figure score a couple of overs later, after which both teams finally decided to call it off and settle for a draw.

After getting a 311-run lead and having England two down for none, England would have fancied their chance to seal the series but a defiant Indian batting line-up stood tall to deny the hosts a win in Manchester and stay alive in the series, taking it to the finale at the Oval.