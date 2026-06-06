Why Rajat Patidar wasn't considered for India's T20I squad despite back-to-back titles with RCB?

New Delhi:

Despite leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to back-to-back IPL titles, Rajat Patidar wasn’t considered for the India team for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland and England. He wasn’t picked in the squad for the Asian Games as well. His omission gained further attention because the selectors made a number of bold calls elsewhere, including naming Shreyas Iyer as the new T20I captain. Suryakumar Yadav, who previously led the side, was left out following a disappointing IPL season.

India’s squad also reflected a focus on the future. Fifteen-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi received his first international call-up as preparations begin for major tournaments in the coming years, including the Los Angeles Olympics and the 2028 T20 World Cup. Tilak Varma was appointed vice-captain, while Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav secured places in the touring party.

In the meantime, it is believed that Patidar failed to earn a spot in the 15-member squad because the team management wasn’t entirely sure about his returns with the bat. With Shreyas now set to bat at number four, there wasn’t a place for him either. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also acknowledged the challenge with many players waiting for their opportunity, saying that the squad is currently full with equally talented cricketers.

"We discuss a host of players. You don't just sit there and put down 15 names. There are a lot of good players in India. If you've watched the IPL or followed domestic cricket, there are plenty of players who look good enough to walk into the team. But the players already in the team are doing well too. We won a World Cup not too long ago. We think we've picked a really good squad. There will always be players who miss out, but you can only pick 15 and we're very happy with this group," Agarkar said in the press conference.

Patidar’s numbers and impact

Patidar’s case stands out because of the role he played in Bengaluru’s successful title defence. After leading the franchise to its first IPL trophy in 2025, he helped ensure the team remained at the top the following season. The Madhya Pradesh-born amassed 501 runs during IPL 2026 at a strike rate of 192.69. His campaign included 30 fours and 42 sixes, highlighting his ability to score rapidly while maintaining consistency.

A closer look at his season underlines where he made the greatest impact. While his returns in the Powerplay were modest, Patidar accelerated dramatically once the field spread. He scored heavily through the middle overs and maintained that aggression at the death, giving Bengaluru a reliable source of momentum throughout the tournament.

Despite those numbers, India’s middle order remains one of the most crowded areas in white-ball cricket. The selectors ultimately chose to back established international performers while also investing in players viewed as part of the team’s long-term plans.

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