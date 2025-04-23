Why MI, SRH players wearing black armbands? Hardik Pandya, Pat Cummins share Both Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad wore black armbands for their match in the ongoing IPL 2025. The teams and the IPL paid tribute to the victims of a terrorist attack that took place at Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22.

Hyderabad:

A terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Kashmir on Tuesday, April 22, has moved billions of Indians. 27 lives were lost in the cowardly attack, and many more are reported to be injured. Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and the IPL in general decided to pay tribute as the players of both teams and the umpires wore black armbands for the match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. BCCI has also decided that there will be no fireworks and no performance by the cheerleaders during the match.

After the toss, Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya also passed his and the team’s condolences to the victims of the attack. “I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks,” Pandya said.

Hyderabad captain Cummins also passed his condolences to the victims. “It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” Cummins said.

Notably, both teams and the umpires observed silence for one minute.

Meanwhile, Mumbai won the toss and elected to bowl first. They have made one change to the playing XI as Vignesh Puthur replaced Ashwini Kumar. Hyderabad also made one change as Mohammed Shami has moved to the Impact Player list as he has been replaced by left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat.

Notably, Hyderabad have had a poor season so far, winning only two out of their seven matches and another defeat can push them out of the playoffs race. Mumbai, on the other hand, won their last three matches.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur