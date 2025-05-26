Why is Yuzvendra Chahal not playing for Punjab Kings in clash against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025? Yuzvendra Chahal misses out on the second consecutive game for Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2025. He is out of all the important league-stage match against Mumbai Indians which will decide their place in the top two of the playoffs.

New Delhi:

With the race for the top two spots on the line, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians take on each other in a crucial match in the Indian Premier League 2025 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday, May 26. PBKS are without their key spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for the second match in a row as he now misses the clash against MI after being out from the clash against Delhi Capitals two days ago.

Chahal had missed the MI clash due to a 'small niggle' as confirmed by spin-bowling coach Sunil Joshi after the Mumbai match. Meanwhile, he stays out of Punjab's final league stage match too despite being seen on the ground in the build-up to the fixture. As per a report of ESPNCricinfo, Chahal is nursing a wrist injury and the Kings didn't want to risk him, considering they have already qualified for the playoffs. PBKS are optimistic of having him ready for the playoffs.

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. "We are going to bowl first. I let the action talk more than words. I would just give them some sort of motivation and it is then their job to go and execute. Jamieson and Vyshak come in. It (the venue) is preferably suitable for both sides because of the conditions; wind factor and size of the ground. No you can't just take it as just another day, you have to keep upgrading your game and mindset, I am someone who thrives under pressure, you have to put your best foot forward and at the same time there is no scope for errors," Iyer said at the toss.

"Looks like a good track, let's see. It is a good toss to lose; we were not sure what to do. We didn't mind either batting or bowling. We will put some runs and defend it. For us to be in this situation lot of results had to go our way, five days back we were not in this position and today we are, but being honest last 8-9 games have been like knockouts for us. Just one change - Ashwani Kumar comes in," MI captain Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

Punjab Kings' Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Kyle Jamieson, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah